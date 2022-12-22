Barcelona contemplating the sale of Raphinha

Having joined Barcelona in the summer from Leeds United, Raphinha had a fine start to his career at the Blaugrana.

However, the club feel that his performances had fallen off before the mid-season break, which has led to some concerns among coaching staff. Furthermore, his displays for Brazil at the World Cup in Qatar have worried Barca.

As such, Barcelona are considering selling the 26-year-old according to Fichajes, just five months after he joined the club for an estimated £50m.

Although they are not expected to do much business during next month’s transfer window, Barcelona are keen to move players on in order to ease the financial problems at the club.

Should Raphinha be sold, Fichajes state that Barca will look at bringing either Moussa Diaby or Marcus Thuram to the Camp Nou as the Brazilian’s replacement. Thuram, whose contract at Borussia Monchengladbach expires at the end of the season, has also been linked with Atletico Madrid.