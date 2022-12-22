Athletic Club increase their interest in French wonderkid

Athletic Club are having an excellent season so far in La Liga, where they currently sit in fourth after 14 matches played.

With their excellent performance thus far, it is perhaps expected to hear that the club will not be looking to do any deals in next month’s transfer window as they aim to finish in the Champions League places.

However, preparation has begun for next season’s targets, one of which has been identified by Marca. Bordeaux’s young full back Johaneko Louis-Jean is wanted by the Basque club, as they look to strengthen their squad for an expected European campaign.

The 18-year-old is highly regarded at Ernesto Valverde’s side, and has made four appearances for the French club in Ligue 2 this season. The youngster qualifies for Athletic’s signing policy, have been born in Bayenne, which is located in the French region of the Basque Country.

Marca state that Athletic are confident that Bordeaux would accept a deal that could include future relations between the two clubs.

