Ansu Fati reveals that he had trials at Real Madrid before choosing Barcelona

Despite a difficult fight for first team football of late, Ansu Fati can still be considered one of the brightest youngers in Spanish football.

The Barcelona forward broke on to the scene as a 16-year-old back in 2019, and has gone on to make 55 La Liga appearances for the club since. He has been synonymous with Barca since his debut, but it could’ve been so different for Fati.

In an interview with France Football, as per Diario AS, Fati has revealed that before joining the La Masia academy at Barcelona, he has trials at their bitter El Clasico rivals, Real Madrid.

“I participated in futsal competitions throughout Spain with Peloteros. We won a tournament in Madrid, where Atletico, Real Madrid, Getafe attended. Before signing for Barca, I had trials at Real Madrid.

At the time, the club had no residence to accommodate its young players. After discussing it with my father, we decided that Barca was the best option, with La Masia, both for football and for my education.”

Now 20, Fati will be sure that he made the right decision, despite his lack of starts for Xavi’s side this season. He will be hoping to break into the starting eleven for the second half of the season, and there are rumours that he will start upfront in the Catalan derby against Espanyol on December 31.