Adil Rami furious at Emiliano Martinez for mocking World Cup celebrations

On their return from Qatar late on Monday night, the Argentina squad received one of the largest welcomes in the history of the country no doubt.

An estimated 4-5 million people were out on the streets to see them return and the team had to welcome the World Cup winners home. They ended up cutting their bus parade short as a result, due to concerns over fan and player safety.

Before it was, Emiliano Martinez was once again seen mocking Kylian Mbappe. El Dibu called for a moment of silence for Mbappe mid-conga in the dressing room after the final, and then on the parade, he was seen sporting a baby with Mbappe’s face.

Former Sevilla and Valencia defender Adil Rami has not appreciated it. The French centre-back won the tournament in 2018 and released several stories about the matter on his Instagram.

“The biggest s*** of the World Cup. The most hated man,” Rami began.

“Mbappe traumatised them so much that they are celebrating their victory over our national team more than the World Cup.”

“The Golden Glove is this guy,” Rami finished, referencing Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

Rami is not the only one who has been critical of Martinez in recent days. It appears to be an issue which has divided opinion.