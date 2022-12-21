Zinedine Zidane considering major job in Italy as France job slips away

Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane appears ready to return to management after an 18-month break.

Zidane, who resigned from Real Madrid with an open letter two summers ago, looked set to take over the France national team if Didier Deschamps left the position following the World Cup. Having made the final in Qatar, the FFF and Deschamps look likely to extend their collaboration though.

It has led to a change in Zidane’s plans. Diario AS reference L’Equipe, saying that Zidane now would be willing to take over a club job. Since leaving Los Blancos, he has turned down Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

In theory Zidane would not take over a team during the season, but Todofichajes say he is getting closer to an agreement with Juventus. Max Allegri has struggled in Turing this season, and although it has been thought that the Bianconeri were unwilling to sack the Italian at great cost, there is little confidence left in him.

La Vecchia Signora are willing to prolong Allegri’s stay until Zidane is willing to take the reins.

While doubts have been raised about his tactical acumen in the past, Zidane has proven himself both a winner and one of the finest managers of personalities in the game. His results at Real Madrid have to put him at the top level of European football.