Sevilla confirm Isco contract termination with bare statement

Sevilla have confirmed what was a known secret at this point – Isco Alarcon would be leaving the club.

The former Real Madrid midfielder arrived with high hopes of recovering his best form after several seasons of irregular football. Under Julen Lopetegui, he was thought to be a crucial piece of the puzzle.

Yet the departure of Lopetegui has accelerated Isco’s too. Jorge Sampaoli did not see him as key player and after a row with Sporting Director Monchi in front of the rest of the squad, his fate was sealed.

The 30-year-old leaves after just four months in Seville, with the club announcing that they had mutually agreed to terminate his two-year deal. Their statement did little more than list his statistics (19 games and one goal), before wishing him luck in the future.

It is not yet clear where Isco will land next, although he has been strongly linked with another reunion with Lopetegui at Wolves. Arsenal and Juventus have been mentioned as other interested parties.

During those 19 games, Isco showed signs of his old self, without ever being differential. In a dysfunctional team, it has been a difficult place for any of their squad to show their best selves. Whether he can recover his previous form remains shrouded in ambiguity.