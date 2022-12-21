Sevilla attempting double swoop from Tottenham Hotspur

Sevilla are hoping to strengthen their midfield with two Tottenham Hotspur outcasts in the January transfer window.

With Isco being hurried out the door, Sporting Director Monchi will turn his attention to recruitment next. Estadio Deportivo say he will turn to the Premier League first.

Sevilla struggled in the middle of the pitch physically and creatively in the first section of the season. The loan of Bryan Gil, who has previously been linked with a number of La Liga clubs following his loan spell at Valencia last January, should give them speed and width. Gil is well-known to Los Nervionenses, having sold him to Spurs in the first place in an exchange for €25m and Erik Lamela.

Monchi will also try to loan in Senegalese midfielder Pape Matar Sarr, a talented 20-year-old who is yet to make his debut for Tottenham. Antonio Conte does not yet trust Sarr, who arrived from Metz two seasons ago for €17m and played 68 minutes for Senegal at the World Cup. Technically gifted, both should add some spark to Sevilla’s chronic offensive issues.

Whether Monchi can get these deals over the line is another case. Gil looked set to return to La Liga in the summer, but Spurs held onto him despite it seeming a done deal. The 21-year-old will have other options in Spain too, and knowing that Sevilla were willing to let him go the first time, he might prefer to head elsewhere.