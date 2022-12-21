Sergio Busquets could leave Barcelona in January

Barcelona are preparing for life without their captain, as Sergio Busquets looks set to leave the club.

The 34-year-old is expected to depart the Blaugrana when his contract expires at the end of the season, despite Xavi’s determination to keep him at the club. A move to the MLS seems to be most likely for Busquets, who has expressed a desire to finish his career in the USA.

According to Sport, this move come come around sooner than expected. With the new MLS season set to begin at the end of February, Busquets is said to be keen to join his new club for pre-season, which would involve leaving Barca in next month’s transfer window.

The club have asked Busquets to fulfil his contract, which would see him stay until at least the end of the season. Officials will meet with the player in the next few days to discuss his future, and one option could even be a six-month extension on his deal, which would run until December 2023.