Real Madrid prepare to launch bid for Josko Gvardiol

Josko Gvardiol had a fantastic World Cup campaign, as he helped lead Croatia to a third place finish in Qatar.

Alongside ex-Liverpool player Dejan Lovren, the pair formed a formidable partnership which guided the Croatians into the final four of the tournament, seeing off the likes of Brazil on the way.

Gvardiol was already highly rated across Europe before the tournament, but his performances in the Middle East skyrocketed his stock and has led to interest increasing in the RB Leipzig defender.

According to Fichajes, Gvardiol will be a priority signing for Real Madrid as they aim to sign a long-term central defender. Despite already having the likes of Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Eder Militao at the club, Florentino Perez views the 20-year-old as an important signing.

With Nacho expected to leave and Ferland Mendy not seen to have a long term future at the Santiago Bernabeu, Gvardiol would be brought in to be a starter, with Alaba expected to move to left back. However, it will not be straightforward for Los Blancos as Chelsea are also keen on securing the Croatian’s signature.