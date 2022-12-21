Real Madrid confident of securing Jude Bellingham signing

The Jude Bellingham saga is set to be one that will rumble on, with numerous European heavyweights set to do battle for the English teenager.

Real Madrid have made the Borussia Dortmund their number one target, but Premier League clubs such as Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City are also keen to sign him.

Paris Saint-Germain also want Bellingham, who had a fantastic World Cup campaign in Qatar, despite England being knocked out in the quarter finals by eventual finalists France.

Despite the high levels of interest in the 19-year-old, Real Madrid are said to be very confident of securing his signature, according to The Sun. Florentino Perez and Carlo Ancelotti are increasingly hopeful that the lure of the club will see Bellingham snub a move back to England in favour of continuing his career in the Spanish capital.

€120m is the fee that Los Blancos are expected to part with in order to secure the signing of one of the biggest talents in world football.