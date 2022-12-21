Newcastle United submit bid for Memphis Depay

The future of Memphis Depay is unclear, with the Dutchman’s contract expiring at the end of the season.

It looks unlikely that he will renew his stay at the Camp Nou, which leaves Barcelona with a choice: cash in during the winter transfer window or keep him to the end of the season and risk losing him for nothing.

With their financial troubles well known, any opportunity of income may be explored by the Blaugrana, which may mean that Depay leaves next month. Many clubs are interested in him, and Barcelona have reportedly begun receiving bids.

According to MD, Premier League side Newcastle United have submitted a bid for Depay. The fee reported is in the region of €20m, which is a very attractive offer for a player who could leave for nothing in six months, especially considering the forward joined the club from Lyon for nothing.

However, MD state that Depay wants to remain at Barca until the end of the season before making a decision on his future, which would rule out any sale in January.