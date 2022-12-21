La Liga sides avoid shocks in Copa del Rey

Wednesday saw the continuation of second round matches in this season’s Copa del Rey, with five more La Liga clubs involved.

Tuesday’s games saw no teams from the top division in Spain being knocked out of the competition, and Wednesday followed the same pattern, despite some nervy matches.

It was anything but nervy for Sevilla, as Jorge Sampaoli’s side defeated Torremolinos 3-0 courtesy of goals from Carlos Alvarez and Joan Jordan, along with an own goal. Real Sociedad went even better, trouncing CD Coria 5-0, which included a double from young striker Jon Karrikaburu.

Real Valladolid survived a scare in their second round match. La Pucela behind after half an hour against Arenas Club, before coming back to win 5-1 in which there were five different scorers. Three first half goals, two of which were from Kike Garcia, helped Osasuna see off Arnedo 3-1.

Rayo Vallecano were taken to penalties by Saguntino after their game finished 0-0 after 120 minutes. However, they were victorious 3-1 to progress to the third round.