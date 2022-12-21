Inter tempting Valencia defender amid contract negotiations

Valencia are intent on renewing the contract of one of their best defenders, but Italian giants Inter are in the way.

Although Mouctar Diakhaby has come under scrutiny often since arriving at Los Che from Lyon, during his ten appearances this season and spells of the last campaign, the French defender has been one of their most impressive.

As such, Gennaro Gattuso’s side have offered Diakhaby a new four-year deal to keep him at Mestalla. They are yet to receive a response.

According to Fichajes, this is due to the interest of Inter. The Nerazzurri are looking to bring Diakhaby in on a free next season. They are also following USMNT star Yunus Musah closely too.

Valencia will likely struggle to compete with a contract offer from the Italian giants if they do decide to pursue him intent. Perhaps their best chance of retaining him is via Gattuso. If the Italian manager can persuade Diakhaby that he will be key piece at Valencia, then he may be able to sell it as a better option than a potential back-up role at the Giuseppe Meazza.