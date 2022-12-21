Hector Bellerin won’t leave Barcelona in January

Hector Bellerin has had a difficult start to his second spell at Barcelona, having mustered just five appearances in the first half of the season.

Having only signed in the summer on a one-year deal, his time at the Camp Nou has been fairly tumultuous. Admittedly, a muscle injury has stopped the former Arsenal and Real Betis defender from featuring more for the Blaugrana.

Despite his lack of appearances, he is still considered to be an important squad player by club officials, who trust the 27-year-old to do the job in a position that is considered to be weak by many at the club.

As such, his sale will not be considered for sale during next month’s transfer window, according to MD. Bellerin will continue to compete for the right back position at Barca with the likes of Sergi Roberto, who returned from injury during the mid-season break.

MD also state that unless sales occur, there will be no reinforcements brought in on the right side of defence.