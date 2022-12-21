Diego Simeone to convince Joao Felix to stay at Atletico Madrid

Joao Felix is expected to leave Atletico Madrid during the winter transfer window, with the player keen to depart the club.

The Portuguese has had a tumultuous spell at the Wanda Metropolitano, have joined Atleti as their record signing from Benfica back in 2019, for an estimated €126m.

Clubs across Europe have been linked with a move for Felix, and his next destination is expected to be the Premier League. The likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are said to especially interested in a move for the 23-year-old, whose price is reported to be €100m.

Felix’s relationship with head coach Diego Simeone has been cited as one of the reasons for the forward’s desire to leave. There is reported to be a lot of animosity between the two, and as such, the Portuguese no longer wants to be coached by the Argentine.

Despite this, Fichajes has reported that Simeone wants to talk to Felix in an attempt to keep the player at the club. The head coach was impressed with his player’s performances for Portugal at the World Cup in Qatar, and will meet with him in an attempt to convince him to remain in the Spanish capital.

This has thrown a spanner in the works for Felix’s pursuers, who all expected him to depart Atleti without any complications.