Dani Ceballos comments on rumours about his future

The future of Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos is currently unknown, with rumours of possible moves floating around.

The 26-year-old has been at the Santiago Bernabeu since 2017, but has been limited to just 54 La Liga appearances in his time in the Spanish capital.

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, he will need to make a decision as to whether he wishes to remain at Los Blancos as a squad player, or search for more first team opportunities.

Ficherio reported that Ceballos’ former club Real Betis offered the midfielder a contract last month to join at the end of the season, but turned it down as he is said to be holding out for a move to the Premier League.

😂🤷🏽‍♂️ No desviéis la atención 😜 https://t.co/ph7ohllfuG — Daniel Ceballos (@DaniCeballos46) December 21, 2022

However, Ceballos himself responded to the claims on Twitter, in which he appeared to confirm that they were false. In his tweet, he simply said “do not divert attention” when quoting the original tweet in relation to the article from Ficherio.