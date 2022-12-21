Concern for Pele as Brazilian legend’s health worsens

Unfortunately news was released today as the health of Brazilian icon Pele is said to have worsened in recent days, according to a statement from the hospital he is being treated at.

Previously, reports claimed that the three-time World Cup winner had been moved to palliative care in his native Brazil, after he has stopped responding to chemotherapy for bowel cancer. However, he allayed fears and insisted that he was doing well.

Despite this, the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo, where Pele has been treated for the past since being admitted on November 29, released a statement on Wednesday, as per Sport. In the message, it was explained that the cancer in the 82-year-old’s body has advanced, and he now requires care related to renal and cardiac dysfunction.

His daughter, Kely Nascimento, sent a message to Instagram to confirm that her father will remain in hospital over the Christmas as doctors aim to improve his current condition.