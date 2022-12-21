Barcelona youngster could join new club in January

Alex Collado has had a frustrating spell at La Liga basement club Elche, having made just eight appearances in the league so far this season.

Los Franjiverdes have had an awful campaign, having amassed just four points in their 14 La Liga matches so far. They sit rock bottom of the league, eight points from safety.

Collado, who is on loan at Elche from Barcelona, would have hoped to help his new club’s fortunes since arriving from the Camp Nou in the summer. However, he has been limited to just 541 minutes of action.

As much, he is said to be unhappy at the club, according to MD. Likewise, the club are not pleased with his situation, as they expected the winger to feature more.

However, with the recent appointment of Pablo Machin, both parties will reserve making any decisions until the new manager decides whether Collado will be a first team player at the club. If his position stays the same as before, expect the 23-year-old to be recalled and sent to a new team.