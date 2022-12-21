Atletico Madrid identify three replacements for Matheus Cunha

With the news of Matheus Cunha’s impending move to Premier League side Wolves, Atletico Madrid have begun searching for the Brazilian’s replacement.

Cunha will join Julen Lopetegui’s side on an initial loan deal, with an obligation to buy at the end of the season for €40m and €50m, which represents a very good deal for a player that was not expected to play much for Atleti in the second half of the season.

With Cunha’s departure, the club will need a replacement. With the club receiving no money for the Brazilian until the summer, any player signed is not expected to be expensive.

According to Fichajes, three players have been identified by the club. The highest profile of which is Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino, who is no longer a regular starter under Jurgen Klopp. Diego Simeone is reportedly a big fan of the Brazilian, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

Marcus Thuram is another who Atleti are keeping tabs on. The Borussia Monchengladbach striker is also out of contract in June, and offers flexibility as he can also operate on the left wing. The final player identified by is Barcelona’s Memphis Depay, who could also be a free agent at the end of the season.

Image via Getty