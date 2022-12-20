Zinedine Zidane set to miss out on France job

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has been out of work for more than a year now, but it looks as if his wait may go on a little longer.

The presumed next move for Zidane was to take over the French national team, as per Marca. With current manager Didier Deschamps struggling at the Euros last year, and his contract ending after the World Cup, Zidane had hoped to have the opportunity to take over Les Bleus in 2023. He even turned down an offer from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, at least in part due to his interest in the national position.

However reports coming out of France say that Deschamps is now likely to continue at the helm until 2026. He will meet with French Football Federation President Noel Le Graet in early January to discuss is future, but the feeling is he will continue in the post now. After a second consecutive World Cup final, it is difficult to argue against his performances.

It leaves Zidane at something of a loose end. If he is keen to get back into work, then he will likely have to wait until the summer in order to receive a viable offer. Having won everything at Real Madrid over two spells, he may only want the French job, with the ability to pick and choose his positions.