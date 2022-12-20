Xavi Hernandez reveals wishes for winter transfer window

On the cusp of the winter transfer window, which opens in the 12 days, Xavi Hernandez has revealed that he is keen for the club to be sensible with signings.

Barcelona sat atop of the La Liga table going into the mid-season break. With football resuming next week, they will aim to stay there by the time the season ends at the start of June.

With the success that Barca have had in the opening section of the season, Xavi is keen for there not to be too much change at the club during the transfer window. Speaking to BarcaTV, as per MD, we expressed that he has a lot of trust in the squad he currently has.

“We’re a family and I’m very happy with what I have. We train like wolves and you see that on the field, out of attitude and solidarity. I’m delighted with the squad.

“We are in a good moment, in good football health. We have improved compared to last season and although it is a shame to have fallen in the Champions League, there is a template to fight for titles, which is the main objective.”

Xavi has revealed that he has spoken to Director of Football Mateu Alemany about the club’s plans for next month, where he emphasised his wishes for the board during the window.

“I told Mateu not to play too much and that I’m very happy with the squad.”