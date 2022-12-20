WATCH: Incredible scenes as Argentina fans pack out Buenos Aires ahead of parade

It’s safe to say that every day is a party in Argentina at the moment.

Sunday’s victory over France in the World Cup final secured a third world crown for La Albiceleste, and a first in almost 40 years. Ever since, the nation has been in a state of celebration and today was no different.

An estimated 4 million people have turned out in Buenos Aires today ahead of today's parade of the La Albiceleste squadpic.twitter.com/jMURG1G79u — Football España (@footballespana_) December 20, 2022

The nation’s World Cup heroes landed back in the country from Qatar very early on Tuesday morning, with an open top bus parade scheduled for midday local time. Ahead of the celebrations, an estimated four million people packed out the capital city of Buenos Aires.

Estimates of FOUR MILLION people at the celebration today in Buenos Aires. Which is 9% of the entire Argentine population. And greater than the population of Croatia. 🤯🇦🇷 📷: @TyCSports pic.twitter.com/xKimMSwTWQ — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) December 20, 2022

A number of fans also took it upon themselves to christen of the streets in the city with a new name, with an ode to the nation’s new favourite son.

The Argentine government had declared that Tuesday would be a bank holiday in the nation, so that the entire country “can express their deepest joy for the national team.”