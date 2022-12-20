WATCH: Argentina bus parade cut short due to safety reasons

It was supposed to be a day of celebration in Buenos Aires as the Argentina’s World Cup winners were paraded around the city.

An estimated four million people turned out in the capital to see the squad, as they celebrated being world champions for the first time in 36 years. Crowds were shown having packed out the streets, in which there was very little moving space.

With the bus attempting to travel along the packed streets, a number of security concerns arose. Organisers were concerned for the safety of players and fans alike, especially when fans attempted to jump into the open top bus carrying Lionel Messi and his teammates.

Scary scenes from Buenos Aires as fans attempt to board the open top bus carrying the Argentinian national team.pic.twitter.com/IHx6cXEDod — Football España (@footballespana_) December 20, 2022

With scenes like this, the police and organisers decided to cut the parade short, in an effort to protect public safety.

On a day that was intended to be a monumental celebration for the entire nation, scenes like this have left a sour note.