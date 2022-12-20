Watch: Argentina arrive home with World Cup trophy to heroes’ welcome – at 3am

Argentina have brought home the famous Jules Rimet trophy to scenes of ecstasy in the early hours of the morning in Argentina.

After a brief stop in Rome, the Argentina squad continued on to Buenos Aires, arriving at 2:30am local time into Ezeiza airport. Even the sight of the plane was greeted with a roar from the still celebrating multitudes.

Shortly after, captain Lionel Messi appeared in the doorframe of the plane clutching the World Cup trophy.

🇦🇷 | Después de más de 30 décadas, la Copa del Mundo volvió a la Argentina de la mano de Lionel Messi. Festejos en el Aeropuerto de Ezeiza a las 3am local. pic.twitter.com/NElDrWhUgB — Mundo en Conflicto 🌎 (@MundoEConflicto) December 20, 2022

Even at that time, by this point 03:30am, the bus taking the Argentina squad to the national team camp was greeted by thousands lining the streets to get a first look at the trophy.

🇦🇷🤣👏🏻 "DALE CAMPEOOOOON, DALE CAMPEOOOOON" Rodrigo De Paul, enloquecido en el micro de los campeones del mundo tras su llegada a la Argentina. pic.twitter.com/BacmHKom2p — ESPN Argentina (@ESPNArgentina) December 20, 2022

¡IMPACTANTE! Rodri De Paul filmó desde el micro de los campeones del mundo el recibimiento de la gente en Argentina. pic.twitter.com/2kVfKOh3Zk — ESPN Argentina (@ESPNArgentina) December 20, 2022

Tuesday has been declared a national holiday in Argentina to allow the fans to celebrate (although some provinces are not following that), with a bus parade scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Following a brief rest, the open-top bus tour around Buenos Aires will begin shortly after midday local time.

03:30 in Argentina right now and that’s how things look like as players are going to Ezeiza camp 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/K03sAFgujn — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) December 20, 2022

Even over 24 hours later, as the plane arrived into Ezeiza, the scenes of celebration by the Obelisco in central Buenos Aires continue. The bus will pass by there in a matter of hours.