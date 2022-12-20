The six Real Madrid free agents open to negotiate in 12 days

Real Madrid have postponed many of their contract talks until after the World Cup as they look to see what kind of shape their players are in, but it has left them potentially lacking security with some of their players. Working in their favour is that most of those players are probably keen to remain at the club, or in other cases, not essential to their starting team.

Luka Modric

The 37-year-old Croatian continues to defy his own age by putting in stellar performances, even through extra times. Los Blancos have renewed Modric’s contract year-by-year for several seasons now due to his age and that will likely be the case again.

Modric likely has no intention of leaving, thus the chances of Real Madrid competing for his signature are slim. Carlo Ancelotti will insist on his renewal too.

Toni Kroos

Perhaps the biggest question mark of the six. It is well-known that the German midfielder was considering retirement at the end of the season at just 32 years of age. As Los Blancos look to refresh their midfield with the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, and potentially more, Kroos may have felt he was being pushed out.

Real Madrid are keen to retain him, which is no surprise given he was one of their best players in the opening stages of the season. Relevo say the two will talk soon about his future.

Dani Ceballos

A combination of competition and injury have left Ceballos with few appearances this season and his game time has always been the issue in recent years.

Carlo Ancelotti is a fan of his, but the club will not push the boat out on a contract for him, and he would continue to be a rotation option. There is no offer on the table and although Los Blancos may make one, his future will probably come down to how much desire he has to start more games.

Nacho Fernandez

A stalwart in the defence for years, since he proved his worth, Nacho has rarely played so little. The addition of a third top class central defender in Antonio Rudiger has meant less minutes and it is hard to see how that changes without an injury.

Real Madrid have not offered him a deal yet, although they may decide to present a short contract for the 32-year-old. He may well decide it is time to move on after a glorious career at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Marco Asensio

A topic of hot debate at the Bernabeu. Last summer Asensio looked on his way out and then Ancelotti managed to recover him mentally, extracting some good impact performances from him.

Like Ceballos, Ancelotti has been keen to emphasize their value, but Los Blancos will only offer a market value deal. Asensio wants to compete for the spot and stay. Yet whether they give him a contract that reflects how he sees himself is up in the air, following their negotiations last season. He will be offered a new deal before the first of January though.

Mariano Diaz

Mariano is the only certainty out of the six. He will not be offered a new deal and the only question is whether they might find a move for him in January. After just 25 minutes of action this season, he continues to be surplus to requirements.