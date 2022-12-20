The Best Spanish Players to Ever Play in the Premier League

The Premier League is home to some of the best footballers in the world and throughout its history, it has seen some amazing Spanish players grace the pitch.

What clubs have had the most Spanish players in their squads?

According to Transfermarkt, the club with the most Spanish players in their team is FC Barcelona. As of 2020, they have a total of 24 Spanish players in their squad. Real Madrid follows closely behind with 22 Spanish players in their team. Other clubs that have had a significant number of Spanish players in their squads include Atletico Madrid (17), Valencia CF (14), and Sevilla FC (13). These five clubs make up the majority of Spanish footballers playing in La Liga, Spain’s top division. So, if you like to use betting offers for existing customers on Spanish clubs, these are your best picks.

A Look at the Top Spanish Players in the Premier League

The Premier League has seen a number of Spanish players make their mark over the years. From Cesc Fabregas to David Silva, these players have been some of the most influential in the league. One of the most successful Spanish players is David de Gea, who has been Manchester United’s first-choice goalkeeper since 2011. He has made numerous saves throughout his career and was named as United’s Player of the Year for three consecutive seasons from 2014 to 2016. Other notable Spanish stars include Santi Cazorla, Juan Mata, Pedro Rodriguez and Alvaro Morata. All four have had successful careers in England and are respected by fans across the country for their skill on the pitch.

What individual awards have Spanish footballers won while playing in the Premier League?

Spanish footballers have won a number of individual awards while playing in the Premier League. In 2018, David de Gea was awarded the Golden Glove for having the most clean sheets in the season. Other Spanish players to have won individual awards include Santi Cazorla (2013/14 Arsenal Player of the Season), Juan Mata (2011/12 Chelsea Player of the Season) and Fernando Torres (2007/08 Liverpool Player of the Season).

In conclusion, some of the best Spanish players have achieved great success in England’s top flight.

Written by Alejandro Fernandez