Sevilla close in on first signing of transfer window

It’s a new era for Sevilla with Italian manager Jorge Sampaoli at the helm, and he is close to securing his first signing of his tenure.

Loïc Badé is expected to sign on the dotted line at the club in the coming days, according to AS. The 22-year old is currently at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, on loan from French side Stade Rennais. However, he has yet to make a single appearance for his new club.

Badé operates as a centre back, and will be brought in to cover the position following the injury to Marcao. The Brazilian will undergo surgery on a ruptured thigh muscle, which is expected to keep him out of action for three months.

AS state that the deal for Badé will be a loan until the end of the season, with an option to purchase the Frenchman if he impresses at the Andalusian club.

