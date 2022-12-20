Serie A giants join race for Spanish wonderkid

Real Valladolid will have a job on their hands keeping hold of their prized possession.

Ivan Fresnada is one of the hottest prospects in Spanish football, with the 18-year-old having had a breakout season at La Pucela. Pacheta has a lot of trust in him, and that faith looks to have paid off so far.

Albeit based on limited data, Fresneda is ranked in the top 7% of full-backs for tackles, dribblers tackled and clearances. He also averages 1.54 interceptions per game, and makes the top 10% for key passes.

With his stock rising, it will be difficult for the club to hold on to Fresnada. Many clubs across Europe have been credited with an interest in the teenager, including both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The newest club that have registered an interest is Juventus, according to Fichajes. The Old Lady currently have the likes of Juan Cuadrado and Mattia De Sciglio who operate at right back at the club, but with Fresnada’s best years ahead of him, they could look to replace the aging duo with the young Spaniard.

Fresnada has a €30m release clause, which may deter interest in a player that has only played a handful of top flight matches.

Image via Getty