Ronald Araujo aiming to return for Barcelona derby as fitness improves

In a shock turn, Barcelona did not suffer any injuries during the World Cup, despite sending 17 players to the tournament. It means that Xavi Hernandez should be able to count on a fully fit squad when the Blaugrana return to action, albeit with several players recovering from the fatigue of the World Cup.

Almost all of their players have been given the medical green light, with Pablo Torre, Sergi Roberto and Franck Kessie all fit to go now. The only slight doubt for their match against Espanyol currently is Ronald Araujo.

The Uruguayan has not played since the 23rd of September after suffering a muscle problem which required surgery. Despite going to the World Cup, he could not recover in time to feature for Uruguay.

As per Sport, his recovery has been progressing well in Barcelona with no need to rush it. As he attended the premiere of Barcelona’s Amazon documentary, Araujo responded ‘yes, good, good,’ when asked how he was doing.

His aim is to be back for the Barcelona derby on the 31st of December. Xavi is keen not to take any risks with him, but there were rumours he might be able to stretch himself to make the knockout stages of the World Cup had Uruguay got there, which is now several weeks ago.

It is unlikely that Xavi will use Jules Kounde in the Barcelona derby, with the French defender only just back from the World Cup shortly before the Espanyol match. That may well influence his decision, as arguably their two strongest and quickest defenders.