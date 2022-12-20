Real Betis close to bringing in two international midfielders for free next summer

Real Betis have been forced into a frugal transfer policy in recent years due to their salary limit, but they are attempting two quality midfield additions for next summer all the same.

Los Verdiblancos pursued Houssem Aouar for much of last summer, but unable to get a deal done due to their finances, had to step back from the €20m asking price. According to Estadio Deportivo, Aouar claimed he had agreed personal terms with Betis, Nottingham Forest and one other English team last summer, but none could agree a deal with Lyon.

However with Aouar unlikely to renew his deal, various teams are back in for the 24-year-old, including Milan, Benfica and Roma. The Sevilla daily say that they have an verbal agreement with Aouar to join them though – it will depend on whether he keeps his word. Nabil Fekir was reportedly present during meetings between the two and could be a decisive factor.

Meanwhile closer to home, Todofichajes say that Getafe midfielder Mauro Arambarri is one of Betis’ top targets for next summer. His deal is also expiring next summer and he has an offer from Valencia, but has opted to move to Betis instead. The combative 27-year-old has been a standout player for Los Azulones for several years and has 12 caps to his name.

If Betis are able to pull off both deals, it would be something of masterful swoop from Sporting Director Antonio Cordon. Both have the talent to make a notable impact in their midfield and although the likes of Guido Rodriguez or William Carvalho may be sold, they will have one of the strongest groups in the division.