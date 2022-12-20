Paris-Saint Germain set sights on Real Madrid forward

Marco Asensio’s future at Real Madrid is uncertain, with an agreement on a new contract currently looking unlikely.

With the Spanish international being just a squad player at the Santiago Bernabeu, he could seek a move away from the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Numerous clubs have said to be interested in the 26-year-old, including Real Madrid’s el Clasico rivals Barcelona, as well as Arsenal. However, he would be unlikely to be a starter at either of those clubs either.

Another club are said to have entered the race for Asensio’s signature, according to Media Foot in France, as per MD. Paris Saint-Germain want to add him to their growing Spanish contingent at the Parc des Princes, with Sporting Director Luis Campos said to be admirer of Asensio.

However, he would likely only be a squad player in the French capital too, with Christophe Galtier already having the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi at the club.