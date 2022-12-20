New teammates Vinicius Junior and Endrick Felipe meet up in Brazil

He won’t join Real Madrid for another 18 months, but Endrick is already getting accustomed with his new teammates.

Los Blancos announced last week that the 16-year-old would join the club in the summer of 2024 after a deal worth up to €60m was agreed with Brazilian side Palmeiras.

Despite his move to the Spanish capital being a while away, he is meeting his future teammates at the Santiago Bernabeu. He has been pictured with current Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior in the pair’s native Brazil. In November, Endrick told EFE that Vinicius is something that he idolises.

“I never imagined having a friendship with Vini because he is someone I only see on television and I hope we can have a lasting friendship.”

In an Instagram story posted by Endrick on Tuesday, the pair were pictured smiling as they posed together in Rio de Janeiro.

Vinicius in back in his homeland on holiday as he prepares to return to Madrid on December 26 ahead of the La Liga resumption.