Lionel Messi breaks record for most liked ever Instagram post

Lionel Messi has a taste for records. He probably is not the most active or centred on his social media presence – aside from promotional posts – but he does now have the most popular Instagram post of all time.

After winning the World Cup, Messi posted 10 photos of the celebrations led by the already iconic image of him hoisting the World Cup trophy above the crowd. He attached the following message.

CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD!!!!!!! 🌎🏆

So many times I dreamed it, so much I wanted it, that I still haven’t come down, I can’t believe it……

Thank you so much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We proved once again that Argentinians when we fight together and united, we are able to achieve what we aim for. The merit is of this group, which is above individuals, is the strength of all fighting for the same dream, that was also the dream of all Argentinians… We did it!!!

LET’S F****** GO ARGENTINA!!!!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻

We’re seeing you very soon…

With 56.1m likes at the time of writing, it has surpassed the World Record Egg photo with 55.95m likes, making it the most popular post in the history of the app.

Previously, it had surpassed the most-liked post of an athlete. He was also involved in that, as Cristiano Ronaldo posted a Louis Vuitton picture of the pair playing chess, which has 42m likes.