La Liga sides make it through in Copa del Rey

Tuesday’s set of Copa del Rey fixtures had the potential for upsets for the La Liga sides involved, with the likes of Villarreal, Athletic Club and Getafe travelling to face lower league opposition.

Luckily for those involved, they all made it through to the third round of the tournament, albeit it wasn’t as comfortable as they would’ve liked.

Ernesto Valverde’s Athletic Club side narrowly defeated Sestao of the Segunda Federacion 1-0, despite a strong squad being fielded. Raul Garcia got the only goal. It was even nervier for Villarreal, who required extra time to beat Guijuelo, another Segunda Federacion side. The match finished 1-1 after 90 minutes, before Arnaut Danjuma’s penalty won it for the Yellow Submarine.

Espanyol defeated Atletico Paso 1-0 courtesy of Nico Melamed, while Getafe won 2-0 against Diocesano. Elche were the most comfortable winners on the night, breezing past Guadalajara 3-0. The final La Liga involved were Real Mallorca, won edged past Real Union 1-0.

In the two other matches, Cartagena defeated Alcorcon on penalties, while CF Intercity shocked La Liga 2 side Mirandes 2-0.