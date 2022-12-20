Karim Benzema called Florentino Perez to discuss future on return to Madrid

Karim Benzema said goodbye to the French national team for the final time this week, leaving an enigmatic message by way of farewell. He also wanted to clarify matters with Florentino Perez about his Real Madrid future.

As per Sport, Benzema called Perez on his return to the Spanish capital, and the Real Madrid President was one of the first to know that the retirement was coming. Benzema even told his President that the day he leaves Real Madrid will hurt much more than the day he leaves Les Bleus. Supposedly his retirement is in part down to the fact the he had a falling out with Didier Deschamps.

He then went on to explain that he intends to see out his career at the Santiago Bernabeu. Now 35, he has a contract until 2024, when he will be 37. Perez is already a big fan of his and those words only enamoured Perez further. Despite his policy of only offering veterans one-year deals, Perez promised Benzema his backing.

The key question will be whether Benzema can maintain both his level and his fitness. This season he has rarely be at 100% and it has affected Los Blancos not having their main striker. Perez’s faith has seen Benzema through more than one set of doubts at the Bernabeu, which have borne fruit in remarkable fashion.