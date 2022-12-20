Julen Lopetegui linked with another La Liga defensive swoop for Wolves

Ever since moving to Wolves in November, Julen Lopetegui has been linked with numerous names in Spain to strengthen his side. The latest is robust central defender David Garcia.

Previously, Lopetegui has confirmed that Wolves are looking to bring in Atletico Madrid players Matheus Cunha and Felipe.

Now it appears they might be looking to steal one of Atleti’s potential targets for themselves. Osasuna centre-back David Garcia has been performing at a high level for some time and has been linked with a move to Madrid at various intervals. With a release clause of €20m, he would be an affordable option at the peak of his career. As per Todofichajes, he is on the verge of the move and Osasuna are already seeking a replacement.

The 28-year-old is strong in the air, physical and playing in Osasuna’s system, often positions himself very well. To go with it, he has fighting attitude which has seen him come on leaps and bounds in recent years.

Should Wolves manage to pull off a deal for Garcia, it could go a long way to improving their defence. In recent seasons some have wondered if he might find his way into the Spanish national team.

Image via Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images