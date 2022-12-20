Isco set to choose between three for next club

With Isco’s contract at Sevilla set to terminated by mutual consent in the coming days, the conversation will turn to his next club will be.

He arrived back in his native Andalusia with much expectation, but it has been a desperately disappointing spell at Sevilla for the former Real Madrid man.

Having registered just one goal and three assists in 19 appearances, head coach Jorge Sampaoli and Director of Football Monchi agreed that Isco’s involvement in the first team going forward would be limited, which angered the 30-year-old. An argument between Isco and Monchi followed, which has pushed the former towards the exit door.

With his departure all but confirmed, his next destination is a talking point. According to Fichajes, three clubs are set to battle it out for his signature. The team that are considered to be favoured to sign Isco is Wolves, who are managed by Julen Lopetegui. Lopetegui brought Isco to Sevilla, and was said to be the main reason he returned to Andalusia.

Wolves’ Premier League rivals Arsenal are also said to be a possible destination, as are Serie A side Juventus. Both see Isco as a risk-free signing that can be a valuable asset.