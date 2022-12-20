Isco and Sevilla to terminate contract after just four months

Isco Alarcon has barely put down roots back in his native Andalusia, but after just 19 appearances, he will be leaving Sevilla.

The former Real Madrid player left Los Blancos on a free and joined up with former manager Julen Lopetegui in Seville. Once the Basque manager departed, things began to go south for Isco though.

Frustrated with a supposed lack of commitment, neither Jorge Sampaoli nor Sporting Director Monchi were on the same page as Isco. Told he had no place in the starting team, an explosive argument in front of the rest of the squad with Monchi meant that the exit door was beckoning.

It will come sooner than expected. Relevo are one of many sources reporting that his contract, which was due to run until 2024, will be terminated with immediate effect.

The 30-year-old made 19 appearances in total, scoring once and laying on three assists. He has been linked with another reunion with Lopetegui at Wolves, but his next destination is an open question.

It will be a disappointing end to a move that looked as if it might give Isco the platform to show his best form after several seasons on the bench at Real Madrid. It could well be the last time he is seen in La Liga if he moves abroad now.