Gennaro Gattuso keen on bringing Luis Alberto to Valencia

Valencia head coach Gennaro Gattuso has identified Lazio midfielder Luis Alberto as a key target that he wants to sign for the club.

Alberto is keen to leave the Biancoceleste club, having fallen out with coach Maurizio Sarri. The two’s relationship has broken down, which could lead to his departure in next month’s transfer window.

Alberto is highly regarded by fans and club officials alike, having registered 44 goals and 62 assists during his time at the Stadio Olimpico, where he has helped the club a Coppa Italia and two Super Cups. However, it looks as if he will not add to his collection.

With these developments, Valencia have spoken to the Spaniard’s representatives about a move to the club, according to Relevo. He has a contract with Lazio until 2025, which could mean that the transfer fee required to sign Alberto could be increased.

As such, it may be difficult for Gattuso to sign the man that we desperately wants at his club.