Frenkie de Jong returns to training early amid transfer speculation

Frenkie de Jong’s future at Barcelona is unclear following recent speculation, but his current focus will be on the job at hand for the Blaugrana.

The Dutchman has once again been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United, just months after he turned down a move to Old Trafford. However, Fabrizio Romano was quick to shut down rumours of a move, stating that de Jong is only focused on Barca.

This statement on de Jong’s mindset could be proved further with developments on Tuesday. Previously, Barcelona announced that those who took part in the quarter finals at the World Cup would return to training on Thursday. This included de Jong’s international teammate Memphis Depay, as well as Raphinha.

However, de Jong chose to return to the Tito Vilanova training camp on Tuesday for a short session as he returned early from his break, as per Sport.

The squad have a day off on Wednesday before returning to work on Thursday, where de Jong will enter full training with the rest of the squad.