Fabrizio Romano reports €40-50m agreement for Wolves to sign Matheus Cunha

Wolves look as if they will be active in the La Liga transfer market this winter, as Julen Lopetegui looks to improve his new squad with players that he knows.

Earlier on Tuesday it was reported that Wolves were close to a deal for Osasuna central defender David Garcia.

Now after Lopetegui confirmed he was interested in Atletico Madrid’s two weeks ago, Fabrizio Romano says that a verbal agreement for the Brazilian striker has been reached.

Cunha will join Wolves on an initial loan with an obligation to buy him at the end of the season, which will be between €40m and €50m.

Matheus Cunha to Wolves, here we go! Full verbal agreement reached between clubs with Atléti and also on personal terms. It’s a loan with obligation to buy clause, around €40/50m. 🚨🟠🇧🇷 #WWFC Medicals being scheduled while all the documents will be prepared in the next days. pic.twitter.com/m6kIkB2t0m — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 20, 2022

The 23-year-old has eight caps for Brazil and cost Atleti €30m from Hertha Berlin two years ago. Since he has managed 7 goals and 8 assists in 54 appearances for Los Colchonoros.

This season in particular, his finishing has become a struggle, with no goals to his name. Those performances have convinced Diego Simeone that he is expendable. From an Atleti perspective, they will be delighted to make a profit on a player that has not improved since arriving.

Despite a promising start and talent on the ball, Cunha’s finishing has come back to bite him. His movement has often caused problems for the opposition – should he be able to find that composure in front of goal, he could take a leap forward as a player.