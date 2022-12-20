Emiliano Martinez continues mocking of Kylian Mbappe at parade

It’s fair to say that Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is enjoying poking fun at Kylian Mbappe.

Having already mocked the World Cup golden boot winner during Argentina’s dressing room celebrations following Sunday’s final, the Aston Villa keeper has continued with his taunts at the open top bus parade in Buenos Aires on Tuesday.

During the celebrations, he was pictured with a doll which had a cut out of Mbappe’s face on it.

The animosity from Martinez stems from comments Mbappe made pre-World Cup, in which he took a dig at South American football.

“When we arrive at the World Cup, we are ready, whereas Brazil and Argentina do not have this level in South America. Football is not as advanced as in Europe. That’s why at the last World Cups, it’s always the Europeans who win.”

Martinez was unhappy with Frenchman’s comments and responded with vigour.

“He doesn’t know enough about football.

“He has never played in South America. When you don’t have this experience, it may be better not to talk about it. But it doesn’t matter. We are a great team, and are recognised as such.”

It’s safe to say that Martinez got the last laugh, and he’s certainly letting Mbappe know.