Barcelona’s hopes of signing Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot dead in the water

Barcelona are desperate to recruit a right-back in the next two transfer windows, but they will be forced to cross the name of Diogo Dalot off their shortlist.

The 23-year-old has been in good form for Manchester United in 2022 and hence Barcelona were attracted to him, with his contract expiring next summer. The Blaugrana are currently pursuing almost exclusively free agents ahead of next summer, as they struggle to fit into their salary limit.

However United have an option to unilaterally extend his contract by a year. According to Fabrizio Romano, that will prohibit Barcelona from signing him.

“Man Utd’s main priority on the right-back situation remains to extend Diogo Dalot’s contract. Talks will take place soon,” he told Caught Offside in his exclusive substack.

“It’s possible for Dalot to stay and extend the contract, but negotiations will take place in the next weeks with a new meeting. So it’s still early to say how likely it is, but for sure it’s a possibility as Man United will push and Dalot is really appreciated by Ten Hag.”

“Barcelona have followed Dalot for a long time but he’s not going to leave as a free agent in June.”

Even if United were to extend Dalot by a year, he would not have long on his contract. That makes him much more attainable in negotiations.

Yet as Barcelona’s need is urgent, it would make no sense to wait for Dalot beyond next summer. In the knowledge of that, United could demand enough of a fee to put President Joan Laporta off making an offer.