Barcelona linked with young Belgian star

Barcelona are interested in signing Standard Liege’s young midfielder Nicolas Raskin.

He has been capped in every level of the Belgium youth teams, from under-15 to under-21, where he has made six appearances. The 21-year-old is highly rated in his homeland, and has registered one goal and four assists in 17 appearances in the Pro League so far this season.

However, he is not expected to appear again for his club after confirming that he doesn’t intend to sign a new contract. As such, he has been demoted to the youth side at Standard Liege, and will not train with the first team.

His situation has alerted Barcelona, according to MD. The Blaugrana are keen to use the free agent market to sign players, and Raskin will fit that bill should he not renew in Belgium.

However, MD have stated that Leeds United, Marseille and Fiorentina are also interested in signing Raskin. However, Standard Liege’s league rivals Club Brugge are said to be favourites to land the youngster.

