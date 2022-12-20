Barcelona get green light on renewal of veteran defender

Barcelona are set to discuss a new deal with Marcos Alonso after manager Xavi Hernandez and the rest of his team gave it their seal of approval.

According to Sport, the Blaugrana are set to sit down with Alonso’s agent in the coming days to offer him a one-year contract with the option to extend it an extra year, which would potentially keep him at the club until 2025.

Alonso helped out Barcelona when he signed for them at the end of the transfer window by accepting a lower salary, in order to ensure he could be registered within their salary limit. They had promised to offer him a renewal after that.

Xavi is pleased with Alonso’s performances so far this season and is convinced he can be an option as a central defender too, after Alonso filled in while injuries at the position left them thin on the ground.

In spite of Alonso’s initial sacrifice, Barcelona will likely offer him a contract on the lower end of what Alonso might expect on the market, due to their struggles against the salary limit. Alonso is keen to continue at Camp Nou though.

It looks increasingly likely that Barcelona will try to force Jordi Alba out of the club in the coming 12 months. As they seek to renew Alejandro Balde’s deal too, it would leave them with three left-backs until 2024 at least. Alba’s deal is though to be on the higher end and if they feel they can trust Balde in the position, then moving Alba on makes financial sense.

