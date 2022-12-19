Watch: Two million people flood streets to celebrate World Cup win in Buenos Aires

The scenes of support, noise, joy and ecstasy from the Argentine fans have been some of the defining images and sounds of the Qatar World Cup and that was before they lifted the trophy. Predictably, the celebrations in Buenos Aires, Argentina and across the world were enough to move even the coldest of hearts.

In the middle of Buenos Aires, where the iconic Obelisco soars upwards, fans gathered as the penalties came to a glorious end for Nahuel Molina and Emi Martinez.

This time lapse of Buenos Aires after winning the FIFA World Cup is WILD 🤯🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/F6ixRsKvMK — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

One cyclist managed to capture the exact moment that it happened, in a scene of almost cinematic quality.

EXT. – BUENOS AIRES – DAY A cyclist pedals down the empty streets and captures the moment Argentina wins the World Cup on penalties over France, sending an entire nation into raptures. 🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/GksNOniX8m — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) December 19, 2022

An estimated two million people would accumulate in the streets around the Obelisk, with many millions more gathered around the rest of Argentina.

Una marea humana desbordó la ciudad de Buenos Aires, con cientos de miles de personas exultantes, envueltas en la bandera albiceleste, que colmaron las calles mucho más allá del tradicional Obelisco. La prensa calculó que se manifestaron cerca de dos millones de personas. pic.twitter.com/rXb2iYHBjs — Diario El Salvador (@elsalvador) December 19, 2022

SCENES IN BUENOS AIRES 🇦🇷🎉 pic.twitter.com/qAJ5mCSBr0 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

The partying went long into the night and will likely go on for many endless hours over the coming week.

Fireworks at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires. Night rolling in, but the party continues. And likely will for days 🎇💙pic.twitter.com/fCBH4ZBeDR — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) December 19, 2022

In Spain, the Argentine community was out in force too, with an estimated 14,000 people getting together at the Arc de Triomf in order.

In Madrid, the town hall was lit up with Argentine colours and the Puerta del Sol was another venue for luxuriating Argentines, as were Malaga, Zaragoza and Seville.

Madrid, capital de #Argentina en Europa. La presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid engalanada con los colores albicelestes y miles de argentinos celebran en la Puerta del Sol este tercer mundial. pic.twitter.com/B2dLGC3RKR — Juan Ignacio Barrero (@jbarrerov) December 18, 2022

No doubt, there is plenty more to come.