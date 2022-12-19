Watch: Gabriel Batistuta breaks down in tears as Argentina win World Cup

Different people enjoy different sides of football, footballers and all the things that come in between, but perhaps the part of the sport that attracts people to it most is the emotion. On Sunday evening, Gabriel Batistuta was full of it.

The iconic Argentine striker was part of the last Albiceleste side to win a trophy before last year’s Copa America triumph, coming in 1993. His 54 goals were also the most an Argentine had scored until Lionel Messi took that title from him.

Batistuta was part of Qatari channel BeIN Sports’ coverage for the World Cup final and when they went to him for comments after the game, he could barely hold himself together.

“It’s impressive….” Batistuta whimpered

“Vamos Argentina,” he then let out.

Gabriel Batistuta couldn’t hold his tears pic.twitter.com/7BUZfi7jew — FIFA | عبدالله (@abdulla_fifa10) December 18, 2022

“I am happy for Messi, for Argentina, for the whole country. I can’t even talk. Everyone wanted Argentina to win and you could feel the energy.”

“Sorry, I’m emotional,” he finished.

It is a scene that will no doubt be played out over and again for Argentines across the world. After 36 years and plenty of turmoil in the intervening time, Argentina can once again celebrate the biggest title of them all. An estimated two million people took to the streets of Buenos Aires alone.