Tottenham ahead of Atletico Madrid in Stefan de Vrij race

Atletico Madrid have lost ground in their 2023 push for Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij, as Premier League side Tottenham edge closer to a deal.

Diego Simeone is on the hunt for experienced defensive options in the January transfer window as part of a squad overhaul in the Spanish capital.

Los Rojiblancos have seen their reputation as defensive enforcers slip away in the last 12 month and Simeone is keen to sign a new centre back.

However, Simeone will only have a limited transfer budget to work with, following Atletico’s Champions League group stage exit in November.

Atletico have been tracking Dutch international de Vrij, with his contract at the San Siro expiring in June, but his agent has hinted at Spurs being a preferred destination for the 30-year-old.

“Could de Vrij play for Tottenham? He can play for any top European club”, Federico Pastorello told an interview with Italian outlet TuttoMercato.

“He has great experience and a high level of tactical ability. He can play anywhere.

“At the end of the year, there will be many top clubs looking for a centre-back, there will be plenty of opportunities, but his decision will not concern only the contract offer.”

De Vrij has previously hinted at his desire to leave Milan, to pursue a new challenge away from Italy, and Pastorello’s comments reflect that stance.