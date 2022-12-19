Toni Kroos tips Zinedine Zidane to replace Didier Deschamps as France boss

Toni Kroos has predicted former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane will replace Didier Deschamps as France head coach in 2023.

Deschamps’ France lost out in the most dramatic fashion in the 2022 World Cup final, as they aimed to become the first side since Brazil in 1962, to defend a World Cup title.

Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to their first world title since 1986, and his first with La Albiceleste, as Deschamps and France were left empty handed in Qatar.

Deschamps’ current contract runs until the end of 2024, taking him beyond Euro 2024, but speculation will continue over whether he steps away from the job or not.

“I’m very sad for my players and staff, but I will meet with the FFF president at the start of 2023, and then you will find out”, stated Deschamps after the game, as per quotes from The Athletic.

Kroos was asked about his view on what could happen next with Les Bleus, as they plan for the upcoming European Championships, and he believes Zidane is the perfect candidate to take over in Paris.

“I definitely think Zizou would not only be a good successor, but the best possible successor”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“The big question is – What does Deschamps want? I think there is a 70/30 chance for Zizou to become the new coach.

“I think Zizou really wants to return to training a team.”