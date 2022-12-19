Real Madrid star suffers online racist abuse after World Cup final loss

Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni was targeted by racist online abuse following France’s 2022 World Cup final defeat to Argentina.

La Albiceleste secured a dramatic first world title for captain Lionel Messi on a whirlwind night in Qatar for both sides.

However, shortly after the final whistle in Lusail, Tchouameni was the victim of racist comments via social media, alongside Les Bleus teammates Kingsley Coman and Randal Kolo Muani.

.@Jon_LeGossip confirms that Aurélien Tchouaméni and Kingsley Coman both received racist abuse on social media after missing their penalties against Argentina. pic.twitter.com/PlhA63KDjH — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 19, 2022

All three players featured in the final for the defending champions, with Tchouameni and Coman unfortunately missing spot kicks in the penalty shootout, and Muani being superbly denied by Emiliano Martinez in extra time.

Coman’s club FC Bayern have released a statement condemning the incident with social media giant Meta conducting an investigation to track down the accounts involved in the abuse.

The trio are expected to be granted an additional break by their clubs, following extended World Cup duty, with Tchouameni not due back in Madrid until the start of 2023.